Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Allakos worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $79.56 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

