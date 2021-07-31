Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

