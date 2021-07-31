Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,190 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 480,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.91%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

