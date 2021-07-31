Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,650 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.