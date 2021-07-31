Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.92 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

