Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.