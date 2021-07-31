Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,077 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $148.99 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.