Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $5.29 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

