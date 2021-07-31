Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $6.08 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

