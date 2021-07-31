Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $273.01 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.66.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

