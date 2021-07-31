Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSCC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.