Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $220.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.