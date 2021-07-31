Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE TFX opened at $397.43 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.13. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.