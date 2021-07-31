Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.900-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.43. 254,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,313. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

