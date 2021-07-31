Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.30. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

