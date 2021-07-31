Tellurian Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

