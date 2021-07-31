TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

T stock opened at C$27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.47.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

