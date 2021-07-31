TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
T stock opened at C$27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.