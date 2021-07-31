TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 959,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

