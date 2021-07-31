Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

TPX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

