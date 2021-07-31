Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.18 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.52.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52. Tencent has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $586.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

