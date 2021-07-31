Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $148.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

