Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.74

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 232.75 ($3.04), with a volume of 6996986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.15 ($3.05).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Also, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,087 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,662.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

