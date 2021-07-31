Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.74

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 232.75 ($3.04), with a volume of 6996986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.15 ($3.05).
TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229. The company has a market capitalization of £18.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.
About Tesco (LON:TSCO)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
