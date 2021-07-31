Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

