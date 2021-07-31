Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 11,451,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.