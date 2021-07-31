Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

Shares of TXRH traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,501,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,372. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

