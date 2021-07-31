TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Cormark

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

TSE TFII opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.75.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

