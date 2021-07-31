Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading Up 0.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $107.58. Approximately 112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

