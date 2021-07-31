Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

