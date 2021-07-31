The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AAN opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

