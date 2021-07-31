The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

