The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $267.52 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $267.52 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.48 on Thursday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

