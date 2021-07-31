The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 14523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $5,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 123,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

