The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Acquires $10,213.00 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $10,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FNLC stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 18,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

