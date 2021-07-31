The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 51,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

