The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $140.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

