The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $29.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,006,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.51% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

