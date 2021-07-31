The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

