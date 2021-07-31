The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Hits $3.05 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $125.32 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00805986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00085509 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

