The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 637.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,170,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 196,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

