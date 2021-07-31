The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The J. M. Smucker has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Although the company’s top line fell year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it benefited from improved net price realization. Apart from these, the Away From Home division saw a rebound. In fact, fiscal 2022 net sales are expected to grow on a comparable basis — backed by higher net pricing, revival in away-from-home channels and continued sales growth in Smucker's Uncrustables brand. Moreover, focus on core strategies bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker’s earnings and sales declined in the fourth quarter. Sales were negatively impacted by divestitures and the lapping of the year-ago period’s solid demand, which together with high costs hurt the bottom line. Management expects soft sales and high input costs to dent fiscal 2022 earnings.”

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

