The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

