The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.20 ($0.64). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 48.65 ($0.64), with a volume of 108,956 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £53.10 million and a PE ratio of -162.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

