The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

