The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $176.96. 446,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.66.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.