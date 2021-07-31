The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $307.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

NYSE SHW opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $213.42 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

