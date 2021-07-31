The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $47.87. The St. Joe shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 1,951 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

