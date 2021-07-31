The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of TD opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

