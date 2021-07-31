The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 1,605,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,248. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

