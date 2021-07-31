TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MVEN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 12,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73. TheMaven has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get TheMaven alerts:

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.