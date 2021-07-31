Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $534.99 and last traded at $531.12, with a volume of 2621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.27.

The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

